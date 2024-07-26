Pune’s Heavy Rainfall Takes Toll On Local Vendors: Vegetables, Fruits, Flowers Sellers Struggle | FPJ Photo

Continuous heavy rain since Wednesday has severely impacted the fruit and vegetable market in the city, causing substantial losses for local vendors and threatening their livelihoods.

With produce spoiling and transport disrupted by waterlogging, vendors are struggling to supply fresh goods and keep their businesses afloat.

Pune and its surrounding areas experienced severe downpours on Wednesday and Thursday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shivajinagar in Pune received 114 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30am on Thursday, marking the third-highest single-day rainfall in 66 years. The highest recorded 24-hour July rainfall in Shivajinagar was 130.4 mm on July 19, 1958, followed by 117.9 mm on July 27, 1967, IMD reported.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Mohan Prakash, a fruit seller at Janta Vasahat, said, "Our business has been impacted since last week. This is our only means of survival. Due to the unavailability of stock in Market Yard, fruit prices are very competitive in the market."

Krishna Shinde, a flower seller, stated, "The rain has ruined our stock. We are forced to sell products at reduced prices. A bunch of roses that normally cost ₹150 is now being sold for just ₹20." Shinde added, "The situation has been exacerbated by transportation issues, with flooded roads hindering the movement of goods. Even if we manage to get fresh produce, getting it to the market on time is a challenge."

Narmada Santosh Dubale, a newspaper vendor, noted that the red alert and school closures led to fewer people venturing out, affecting circulation. "This is our small business. All we can do is wait for better conditions," he said.

Yuvraj Kachi, former Vice President of the Adte Association, remarked, "Due to the heavy rain, delivering products outside Pune city has been impossible, and farmers are unable to cultivate new crops. However, we hope to manage the situation in the coming days."

Meanwhile, the administration has begun documenting the losses caused by water entering low-lying areas in the city.