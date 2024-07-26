Pune Rains: Politics Drowns Floods In City; Leaders From Both Alliances Engage In Blame Game | - PTI

Pune: Chaos brought on by heavy rains and flooding in Pune gave politicians an opportunity to level allegations against each other on Thursday as various government agencies scrambled to control the situation and state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar rushed from Mumbai to Pune to order relief measures.

The opposition targeted the civic administration alleging proper warning was not issued to the citizens living in low lying areas. With just three months to go for state assembly polls the opposition parties want to make the most of this situation. The opposition termed the effects of rain and flooding a result of mismanagement by the administration and political leadership.

"We have seen this kind of situation earlier too. Why were citizens not given any warning before water got released from the Khadakwasla dam late at night on Wednesday? The civic administration has totally failed in this matter and the government must answer why suddenly so much water was released from the dam" said MP Supriya Sule.

Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol Responds To Sule's Criticism

Pune Lok Sabha MP and Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol responded, "There has been unprecedented rainfall in Pune city and the catchment area of dams. Water had to be released from the dams which led to some flooding. We are taking measures to help people who have been affected. The situation is fast getting back in control".

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut also targeted the government over the situation claiming people suffered solely because of the government's apathy. "The ruling party has ignored Pune city totally. Why have municipal polls not been held? They were due in the year 2022 and at present there are no corporators in office. Who is responsible for all this damage that has happened because of floods?" Raut asked.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was quick to react to the opposition's allegations. "I have personally collected all the information. We have held meetings with officials. I have personally spoken with army officers in Pune and asked them for help, if it is needed. We will ensure that those affected by the situation get relief. The National Disaster Relief Management (NDRF) team has already got cracking" Shinde told the media in Mumbai.

Ajit Pawar Visits Flood Affected Areas

State deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who also happens to be the guardian minister of Pune district, rushed to the city on Thursday afternoon and visited Ekata Nagar at Sinhagad road which was badly affected. "We have taken all measures to control the situation. Over 280 mm of rainfall happened in the catchment area of the dams. At least 32,000 cusecs of water was released last night which caused flooding in low lying areas, but now the flow is down to 15,000 cusecs. We have pressed all government agencies into service. Unfortunately, because of electrocution two deaths happened in Deccan Gymkhana area, there are also reports of loss of some cattle in Warje area of Pune but now the situation is returning to normal" Ajit Pawar said.