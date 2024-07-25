Maharashtra Flood Update: CM Eknath Shinde And DCM Ajit Pawar Oversee Relief Efforts As Heavy Rain Hits Mumbai, Pune, Raigad

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Ajit Pawar | File

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took review of the heavy rainfall in the state on Thursday. They also alerted all the district rescue mechanisms and directed them to present on the field to help people. Ajit Pawar appealed to people not to go to rivers, ponds, dams and hilly areas during heavy rain to avoid untoward incidents. Thane guardian minister Shamhuraj Desai also took a review of the Thane district.

There is heavy rain in Mumbai, Pune, Raigad area. The district and Municipal administration is ready and its officers and workers are on the field. Rescue operations are going on in flood prone areas. Shinde appealed to citizens to leave home only in emergency situations. Shinde also directed NDRF,SDRF teams, Army, Navy, Police, fire brigade, health department to maintain coordination among themselves.

Shinde also informed the media that he directed all mechanisms to work as one team and directed them to shifting people to a safe place, giving food packets, medicine and drinking water to people who were stuck in floods. "I am in touch with the Collector of Pune, Raigad, Mumbai and Municipal corporations. All the mechanism of disaster management is working hardly"

CM informed that he had spoken with the officers of Army and Navy and instructed them to see if stranded people can be airlifted with the help of helicopters. Water removal process is going on at Ghatkopar and Kurla. There are 255 water pumps active and the CM has directed the BMC commissioner to engage his entire mechanism for the service of the people.

CM Shinde also ensured alertness to Central and harbour railway lines. Holiday is being declared to schools and colleges which are in flood like areas. Shinde appealed to people not to panic. The government is alert and its officers are working on the field.

Moreover, Ajit Pawar reviewed the rain and flood situation in various parts of the state including Pune from the control room in the Mantralaya. He canceled all other Mantralaya meetings and rushed for Pune. In view of the heavy rainfall and resulting flood situation, he appealed to people not to visit near the river, nallah, canal, dam, waterfall and hilly areas.

"There are chances to increase water levels abruptly. Land also becomes slippery on hilly areas chances of land sliding are more on hilly areas therefore people should avoid going on such areas." Said Pawar. He also appealed to people who stay near landslide areas to take shelter in safe areas. People should follow instructions given by the local administration and ensure their safety.

"The weather department has forecasted heavy rain in the next five days. Accordingly, some districts have been given an orange alert, while others have received a yellow alert. Hence, all state mechanisms have been put on alert. Necessary supplies for aid and rescue operations are available in the affected areas if required. National Disaster Response Force teams are deployed at 18 locations, and 6 State Disaster Response Force teams are stationed in districts like Kurla and Ghatkopar in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, and Sangli," as informed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.