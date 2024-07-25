Pune Rain Havoc: 4 Dead, 400 Evacuated; Administration Considers Airlifting Stranded Individuals (VIDEOS)

Pune Rain Havoc: 4 Dead, 400 Evacuated; Administration Considers Airlifting Stranded Individuals |

Amid heavy and torrential rain in Maharashtra's Mumbai, Raigad and other districts, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said he has sought help from the Army and Navy to help with rescue and relief operations, especially in Pune and surrounding areas.

CM Shinde, who took an extensive review of the rainfall across the state, said the district and civic administration are on alert mode and in the field to conduct rescue and relief works in the flood-hit areas. "There is no reason to worry, I appeal to citizens to venture out only if necessary. I also appeal to them not to panic," he said.

"I have spoken to the Army and Navy officials related to Pune. I have asked for deploying helicopters to rescue people trapped in various places due to floods,'' said Shinde.

"The units of NDRF, SDRF, Army, Navy, Police, Fire Brigade, Health System have been directed to coordinate with each other and lend help," said CM Shinde, adding that these agencies need to work as a team and shift the flood affected people safely, provide them with food packets, arrange medicines and water.

Instructions have been given to take the help of NDRF, Army, and Navy," the CM said. "Pune, Maval and Mulshi have received heavy rainfall in the dam area, therefore Pune has been affected. There is also heavy rain in Mumbai city and suburbs. The administration is fully alert to deal with any calamity in Mumbai and I am in touch with Pune, Raigad, Mumbai Collectors and Municipal Commissioners," said CM Shinde.

Meanwhile, about 400 people were evacuated to safety on Thursday following flooding in Sinhagad Road and some other areas along the riverbank in Pune city due to incessant rains, officials said.

Two columns of the Army were deployed in Sinhagad Road area which was severely affected by flooding, they said.

Besides, teams of the NDRF, fire brigade as well as the district and city disaster management cells were pressed into service to carry out relief operations.

Water entered several housing societies and houses in low-lying areas along the Sinhagad Road. Cars and two-wheelers stood in water.

"So far 400 people from Sinhagad Road area have been shifted to safety," said Suhas Divsae, district collector.

Army personnel were helping with relief operations in Ekta Nagar in Sinhagad Road area, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials said.

IMD issues red alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the Pune district for another 48 hours, and as heavy rains are expected to continue later in the day in the catchment areas of Khadakwasla and other upstream dams, more water was likely to be released from Khadakwasla reservoir (increasing the water level in the Mutha river that flows through the city), the collector said.

Tourist places such as waterfalls and lakes in Pune district have been closed to tourists.

There were, however, no reports of any village in the district getting cut off due to the rains, Divase said.

Besides schools, private establishments and offices in affected areas have been asked to give a holiday to their employees, he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar visited the PMC's disaster management cell to take stock of the situation.