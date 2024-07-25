Pune Rain Havoc: Latest Updates on PMPML, Metro, Airport, Closed Roads and Traffic Situation |

Rain has created havoc in Pune, with 4 deaths already reported. Several roads and underpasses are closed, and low-lying areas in the city are inundated.

The administration has advised against venturing out unless it is very important. The city, along with the catchment and ghat areas in the district, has been receiving incessant heavy rains for the past day.

Considering the situation in the district and state, Deputy Chief Minister shared on X, wrote, “Since early morning, I have been monitoring the heavy rainfall situation across various districts in Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Kolhapur, and Sangli, from my office. I have directed officials from the Disaster Management System and District Administration to take proactive measures to ensure prompt rescue and relief efforts. I urge everyone to exercise caution in this weather and remain alert while traveling. Your safety is our top priority.”

While several low-lying bridges and underpasses in the city are closed, here are the latest updates on PMPML, Metro, Airport, Closed Roads, and the Traffic Situation.

Closed underpasses and roads:

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rohidas Pawar announced that several bridges and underpasses are closed for traffic, including Bhide Bridge, Jaywantrao Tilak Bridge, Old Holkar Bridge, Old Manjri Bridge, Poultry Underpass, Church Underpass, Bopodi Underpass, and Narvir Tanaji Wadi Underpass, and Sancheti Underpass. Alternative routes have been designated, and staff from local traffic units have been deployed.

PMPML

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) buses are running on time on roads in the city. Several buses are late due to the closed roads and underpasses but they are plying on alternative roads.

Pune Airport

While there is waterlogging on roads leading to the Pune airport area, no disruption in services has been reported yet.

Pune Metro

Pune Metro services are currently unaffected by the rains in the city.