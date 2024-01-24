Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Pillion Rider Crushed To Death After Scooter Skids Underneath Dumper In Worli

Representational Image | File

A 21-year-old girl died in an accident on Pandurang Budhkar Marg in Worli after her scooter skidded and she came under a dumper at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

Details of accident

According to information received from the N M Joshi Marg police, Aarti Kharat, 22, was on her way to buy cake at Worli with a friend Ayush Alhad, 18, when the accident took place. At Wadia Centre, the dumper driver took a left turn and the duo was coming from the front.

While riding the scooter, Alhad, the driver, became frightened, causing a loss of balance and a fall on the right side. Simultaneously, Kharat fell towards the left, resulting in her head being trapped under the dumper’s tire. Tragically, Arti Kharat lost her life in this accident. The police have arrested the dumper driver, Shankar Vishwakarma, 38. Kharat is a BCom student and Ayush Alhad is employed as a delivery boy.