Indore: Teenager Killed, 2 Friends Injured After Car Hits Bike |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old boy was killed and his two friends were injured after a car hit their motorcycle in Rau police station area late on Monday. The accident occurred at Silicon City Square around 11:30 pm when they were returning home after finishing their work. They were taken to the hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries. The police are investigating the case to know the circumstances under which the incident occurred.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rohan Damor, a resident of New Bajrangpura. Rohan’s cousin Deepak said that Rohan was studying in Class IX and also used to work in catering business. He was returning from Mhow after finishing his work along with Sandeep Lahore and Raj Malviya, both of Banganga area, on motorcycle.

There were a total seven people on two motorcycles and all were returning to Indore after finishing their catering work in a marriage function. Rohan was riding the motorcycle and was hit by a car. He fell on the car’s bonnet and then on the wall. He sustained severe head and leg injuries. Sandeep sustained leg injury and Raj sustained head injury. Rohan had two sisters and was the only son of his parents. The police initiated an investigation into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.