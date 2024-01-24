Indore: 'Silent Heart Attack' Kills Three In A Day

Deceased Ramesh Upadhyay |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three incidents of cardiac arrest were reported in the city in a single day. All of them were driving vehicles apparently with no discomfort when their heart suddenly stopped pumping. The deceased were 41, 42 and 57-year-olds and while two of them suddenly fell on the road from the two-wheeler they were riding the third fell unconscious in a truck cabin. The autopsy examination was conducted by the police to know the cause of the deaths. Police believed that all three had suffered silent heart attack.

In the first incident, an employee of MY Hospital died while returning home on a two-wheeler after finishing his job in Azad Nagar area on Monday evening. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Ajiz Khan (41), a resident of Azad Nagar area. Ajiz’s niece Hina said that Ajiz was returning home after finishing his job on a two-wheeler. He reached near Musakhedi Square when he fell from the moving bike in an unconscious state on the road around 6 pm. His wife had expired due to Covid and he did not have any children.

In the second incident, a district court stamp paper vendor died while returning home on a two-wheeler vehicle in the Pardeshipura area on Monday. The deceased was identified as Ramesh Upadhyay (57), a resident of Peergali. Ramesh’s brother-in-law Kailash said that he was a treasurer of a social group and had gone to Malwa Mill for social work. He fell from the moving vehicle in an unconscious state near Rajkumar Bridge. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

In the third incident, a truck driver died while he was sitting in a truck cabin in the Lasudia police station area late on Monday. The police got information about the incident around 2:30 am. The deceased was identified as Rafiq Khan (42), a resident of Bhopal. He was at the office of a transport company near Dewas Naka when he fell unconscious on the truck steering. The family members told police that he was suffering from breathlessness for a few months and was undergoing treatment for the same.