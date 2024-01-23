Indore-Ayodhya Devotee Special Train From Feb 1, Check Full Schedule, Stops Here

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The schedule for the Indore-Ayodhya Devotee Special train has been announced, bringing joy to passengers eager to embark on this spiritual journey. Operating once a week, the train will cover the distance from Indore to Ayodhya in approximately 23 hours and 10 minutes. With only one dedicated rack available, the same train will handle both incoming and outgoing journeys.

The main stops for the train include Ratlam, Ujjain, Bhopal Bairagarh (Sant Hirdaram Nagar), Bina, and Jhansi stations. The final schedule has been issued by Western Railways, ready for preparation by the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM).

The inaugural journey of this train is set for February 10, departing from Indore and returning on February 12 along the same route. The average speed during the journey will be 48 km per hour, with a return speed of 50 km per hour.

The train will depart from Indore every Saturday at 1:00 PM, initially heading to Ratlam Junction, then proceeding to Ujjain. Subsequently, it will continue its journey, reaching Ayodhya at 12:10 PM on Sundays. The return journey will commence every Monday night at 9:50 PM from Ayodhya, arriving in Indore at 8:05 PM on Tuesdays.

The train's route from Indore includes stops at Ratlam, Nagda Junction, Ujjain, Maksi, Bairagarh (Sant Hirdaram Nagar), Bina, Jhansi, Urai, Kanpur, Lucknow, and finally, Ayodhya. The return journey will follow the same stops.

Notably, the train will not travel to Bhopal Main Station. Passengers traveling from Bhopal to Ayodhya will need to catch the train from Bairagarh (Sant Hirdaram Nagar).