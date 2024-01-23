Madhya Pradesh CM Calls 'Sindh A Part Of Akhand Bharat', As He Reacts To Pakistan's Objection On Ayodhya Ram Temple (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reacting to Pakistan's condemnation against Ayodhya Ram Temple, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called Sindh (currently in Pakistan) a part of Akhand Bharat, further asserting that Ram Mandir has strengthened their dream to achieve 'Akhand Bharat' (also known as Greater India, comprising the neighbouring state of Pakistan).

The CM was briefing the media on the sidelines of the 2nd State Mining Ministers Conference held in Bhopal on Tuesday. Replying to a mediaperson's query on Pakistan's reaction to Ayodhya Temple, CM Yadav said Pakistan's objection does not matter. Before the arrival of refugees from Sindh, there was Akhand Bharat. Even today, our national anthem consists of a line: Punjab, Sindu, Gujarat, and Maratha. And we cannot remove Sindh, because that's our part."

CM Yadav emphasised that installing the idol of Lord Ram, called Ram Lalla, in the Ayodhya temple is connected to the long-standing idea of Akhand Bharat, a dream that people have treasured for many years.

"Establishment of Ram Temple at Lord's Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya has further strengthened our goal to achieve Akhand Bharat. And, no matter what Pakistan thins, it does not matter," the CM added.