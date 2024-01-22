 Bhopal: School Education Dept, Police To Run Special Campaign To Curb Exam Paper Leak
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: School Education Dept, Police To Run Special Campaign To Curb Exam Paper Leak

Bhopal: School Education Dept, Police To Run Special Campaign To Curb Exam Paper Leak

The department stated that it would coordinate with police to prevent misinformation circulated on messaging applications.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 10:58 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: School Education Dept, Police To Run Special Campaign To Curb Exam Paper Leak | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The school education department has sent letter to police department, demanding action against all three accused involved in circulating examination papers online and duping Class 10 and 12 students. The department stated that it would coordinate with police to prevent misinformation circulated on messaging applications.

Deputy police commissioner (crime) Shrutkirti Somwanshi said the education department in its letter mentioned that it would run a special campaign to inform Class 10 and 12 students studying in schools affiliated to MP Board of School Education (MPBSE) to stay alert. Besides, the department has sought police help in curbing such frauds.

The department has requested police to keep vigil on messaging applications such as WhatsApp, Telegram, as the exam papers were circulated on Telegram recently. Three accused involved in the scam circulated exam papers by pasting MPBSE logo on it.

When contacted, commissioner of department of public instructions Anubha Shrivastava said exams for MPBSE Class 10 and 12 students would begin on February 5. “A month before exams, miscreants generate fake examination papers, circulate them to Class 10 and 12 students online to mislead them and earn money. Awareness programmes will be held in schools in Bhopal to inform students that no such papers are issued by Board before exams. Board only releases sample papers for practice,” she added.

Read Also
Ram Temple Consecration BHOPAL: Maha Aarti At Mandirs Across City; Devotees Dance To Dhol To Welcome...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: One Dozen IAS Officers Transferred; Sanjay Dubey Is PS Home, Roshan Kumar Singh Is Director...

MP: One Dozen IAS Officers Transferred; Sanjay Dubey Is PS Home, Roshan Kumar Singh Is Director...

Bhopal Crime: 2 Housing Society Plots Sold On Fake Papers

Bhopal Crime: 2 Housing Society Plots Sold On Fake Papers

Bhopal: Monthly Expenses Of 26 Depts Fixed, Rs 8, 623 Crore To Be Given

Bhopal: Monthly Expenses Of 26 Depts Fixed, Rs 8, 623 Crore To Be Given

Bhopal: Congress Leaders Organise Programmes To Mark Pran Pratishtha

Bhopal: Congress Leaders Organise Programmes To Mark Pran Pratishtha

Bhopal: Cabinet Ministers, BJP Office-bearers To Go To Ayodhya Together

Bhopal: Cabinet Ministers, BJP Office-bearers To Go To Ayodhya Together