Bhopal: School Education Dept, Police To Run Special Campaign To Curb Exam Paper Leak

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The school education department has sent letter to police department, demanding action against all three accused involved in circulating examination papers online and duping Class 10 and 12 students. The department stated that it would coordinate with police to prevent misinformation circulated on messaging applications.

Deputy police commissioner (crime) Shrutkirti Somwanshi said the education department in its letter mentioned that it would run a special campaign to inform Class 10 and 12 students studying in schools affiliated to MP Board of School Education (MPBSE) to stay alert. Besides, the department has sought police help in curbing such frauds.

The department has requested police to keep vigil on messaging applications such as WhatsApp, Telegram, as the exam papers were circulated on Telegram recently. Three accused involved in the scam circulated exam papers by pasting MPBSE logo on it.

When contacted, commissioner of department of public instructions Anubha Shrivastava said exams for MPBSE Class 10 and 12 students would begin on February 5. “A month before exams, miscreants generate fake examination papers, circulate them to Class 10 and 12 students online to mislead them and earn money. Awareness programmes will be held in schools in Bhopal to inform students that no such papers are issued by Board before exams. Board only releases sample papers for practice,” she added.