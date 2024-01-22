 Ram Temple Consecration BHOPAL LIVE: Students Dress As Lord Ram At BU Competition; Devotees Dance To Dhol To Welcome Ram Lalla (WATCH)
LIVE Ayodhya event was screened at Hamidia Road-based Bakhsha Mandir. A large number of devotees gathered here to watch Pran Pratishtha ceremony being presided over by PM Modi in Ayodhya.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 02:50 PM IST
article-image
Students at 'Shri Ram Aayenge' competition at Bhopal's Barkatullah University | Picture by: Mahesh Raikwar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state capital echoed with Ram bhajans on Monday, with special religious events organized at almost every temple in the city. Some temples even screened a live broadcast of 'Pran Pratishtha' held in Ayodhya.

2:50 PM

Bhopal's Hoshangabad Road-based Barkatullah University is organising a competition called 'Shri Ram Aayenge'. Students between 5-25 years of age can participate in the competition. Here, they have to dress as Lord Ram.

The best dressed holder will be awarded cash prize:

First Prize: Rs. 11000/-

Second Prize: Rs. 7000/-

Third Prize: Rs. 5000/-

Consolation Prize (Two): Rs. 3000/

1:55 PM

A special 'Maha Aarti' performed at Hanuman Mandir located in New Market.

1:40PM

Minister Sarang Sways In Devotion At Khedapati Hanuman Temple

Minister Vishvas Sarang participated in celebrations at Khedapati Hanuman Mandir located at Chola in Bhopal. He, along with thousands of devotees, watched the LIVE telecast of Pran Pratishtha event held in Ayodhya.

1:00 PM

Huge Ram Rally At Peer Gate

Ram rallies and Prabhat Pheris could be spotted on every other road in the city. A huge religious procession was taken out at city's Peergate Ram Mandir. Devotees dressed in yellow-- a colour considered auspicious in Hinduism, danced to dhol beats to celebrate Ram's homecoming.

Huge posters of the Ayodhya Purshottam (another name of Lord Ram) were seen at main locations spanning over Bhopal, like Polytechnic Square, MP Nagar, Rani Kamalpati station, Hoshnagabad Road, and more.

12:30 PM

Photo By: Mahesh Raikwar

The city and temples were illuminated and decked up with saffron flags.

The entire Bhopal was seen excited for the Ram Temple consecration and had started counting down to the grand program with religious events, Ram Rangolis, and bhajans.

A day ago, on Sunday, special decorations were done in the New Market. Assembly, Mantralaya, Kali Mandir, and Ram Mandir were decorated with lights. Apart from this, 250 MBBS students at LN Medical College in the city formed a human chain called 'Ram Aayenge'. Eleven quintals of 101 types of sweets were offered at Bhavani Temple on Sunday.

