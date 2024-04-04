'Rahul Gandhi Is Victim Of An Ambitious Mother, Could Have Chosen Acting As Profession': Kangana Ranaut (VIDEO)

BJP candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut and Congress president Rahul Gandhi | X/ANI

BJP nominee from Himachal's Mandi seat for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut on Thursday (April 4) in an interview to India Today news channel shared her views on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Kangana spoke her mind on the Congress leader and said, "Rahul is a victim of an ambitious mother."

Taking potshots at Rahul Gandhi, Kangana also shared how she feels Rahul is not cutout for politics and that politics is not his cup of tea.

"Rahul is a victim of an ambitious mother"

In the video clip from the viral interview, Kangana, asked about Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra and the Congress leader's comments against the BJP, Kangana responded by saying that she feels Rahul is a "victim of his circumstances and a victim of an ambitious mother."

"Rahul not as big a failure as portrayed to be"

Kangana said that Rahul is not as big a failure as he is shown to be and that he could have been successful had he done something else and not politics. Kangana then went on to give the example of "3 Idiots" film and said that many a times kids themselves become a victim of "parivarwad". Kangana also said that Rahul could have chosen acting as a profession as his mother is quite rich and famous.

"Rahul looks like a lonely man"

Kangana also commented on Rahul's personal life and said that she has heard that Rahul could not marry the love of his life. She added that Rahul looks like a "lonely person."

"Rahul is pressurised and launched again and again"

Kangana also took a potshot at Rahul and said that the Congress leader was pressurised time and again and was relauched by the party even though he was "nearing 60 years." She emphasised that Rahul should do anything but politics.