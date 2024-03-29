 'Can't Expect Any Better From Congress': Kangana Ranaut Hits Out At Party For Comments On 'Mandi's Daughters' (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Can't Expect Any Better From Congress': Kangana Ranaut Hits Out At Party For Comments On 'Mandi's Daughters' (VIDEO)

'Can't Expect Any Better From Congress': Kangana Ranaut Hits Out At Party For Comments On 'Mandi's Daughters' (VIDEO)

The Mandi Lok Sabha constituency has turned into a high-profile seat and political observers and the media is keenly observing Kangana's foray into electoral politics. True to her image, Kangana's poll campaigning has turned out to be an extension of her well-known public stand. Combining the message of "Mandi ki beti" and nationalism, Kangana is trying to strike a chord with the voters in Mandi.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
Kangana Ranaut addressing a rally in Mandi, Himachal on March 29 | X/ANI

BJP candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Kangana Ranaut, during her poll campaign speech on Friday (March 29) hit out at the Congress party and its spokesperson for "asking the rate card of girls in Mandi."

An instagram post by Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate with Kangana's image and controversial caption asking, "So what's the rate in Mandi these days?" had caused a widespread outrage in political circles after the actress-turned-politician was nominated by the BJP from Mandi.

Kangana hits out at Rahul Gandhi

The BJP Mandi candidate also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and alleged that Rahul had insulted Hindus with his "Shakti" remark.

"Mandi insulted by Cong's comments"

Kangana also said that Mandi was a pious land and that the comments by Congress leaders showed that they were not happy with her nomination. She also alleged that Congress had launched its "sinister politics" against her.

"Can't expect anything better from Congress"

The actor-politician then said that the derogatory words used by Congress spokesperson would unsettle anyone.

Kangana further attacked Congress and said that nothing better could be expected from the Congress party.

Mandi voting date

The Mandi Lok Sabha constituency has turned into a high-profile seat and political observers and the media is keenly observing Kangana's foray into electoral politics.

True to her image, Kangana's poll campaigning has turned out to be an extension of her well-known public stand. Combining the message of "Mandi ki beti" and nationalism, Kangana is trying to strike a chord with the voters in Mandi.

Watch: "Don't think that Kangana is a heroine, that she is a star. Consider Kangana your sister, your daughter. Everyone is my family."

Read Also
Kangana Ranaut Compares Herself With Shah Rukh Khan: 'We Are The Last Generation Of Stars & Very...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Can't Expect Any Better From Congress': Kangana Ranaut Hits Out At Party For Comments On 'Mandi's...

'Can't Expect Any Better From Congress': Kangana Ranaut Hits Out At Party For Comments On 'Mandi's...

Mukhtar Ansari Was Poisoned To Protect Another Mafia Don; Allege Family Members

Mukhtar Ansari Was Poisoned To Protect Another Mafia Don; Allege Family Members

Gujarat: Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane Inaugurates Key Infrastructure At Indian Coast Guard...

Gujarat: Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane Inaugurates Key Infrastructure At Indian Coast Guard...

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections: Dynamics And Challenges Mark The Onset Of Phase II Polls

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections: Dynamics And Challenges Mark The Onset Of Phase II Polls

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections: Speculations Surrounding Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's...

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections: Speculations Surrounding Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's...