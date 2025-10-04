Ghaziabad: 3 Killed, 1 Injured As Speeding Car Runs Over Pedestrians At GT Road; Chilling VIDEO Surfaces

CCTV screengrab | X/@iamnarendranath

Ghaziabad: A tragic incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Three people were killed and one critically injured after being hit by a speeding car on Rakesh Marg, GT Road, in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident reportedly took place at around 5:45 am, when a four-wheeler, allegedly being driven rashly, rammed into four pedestrians walking along the road.

The deceased have been identified as Vipin Sharma, Kamlesh, Meenu Prajapati and Savitri Devi. Doctors declared Meenu and Savitri dead on arrival at the hospital. Kamlesh succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Vipin is currently receiving medical care, and his condition is reported to be serious.

CCTV Footage Of Incident Surfaces

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced and has gone viral on social media. The 18-second clip shows the victims waiting near the road divider, preparing to cross. Suddenly, a speeding white car veers off course and ploughs into them, appearing to lose control.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A Police Response Vehicle (PRV) team rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information from local residents.

"Today, at approximately 5.45 PM, the Sihanigate PS received information that a four-wheeled vehicle driver had struck four pedestrians on GT Road. These individuals were Vipin Sharma, Kamlesh Devi, Meenu Prajapati, and Savitri Devi... Doctors have declared Meenu and Savitri dead. Kamlesh Devi died during treatment... The driver fled the scene. His vehicle is in police custody," Nandgram Assistant Police Commissioner Upasana Pandey was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. The car has been seized by the police, and a case has been registered under the appropriate sections of the law.