 Ghaziabad: Men Perform Dangerous Stunt Sitting On Roof Of Speeding Car On Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Fined ₹12,000 – VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGhaziabad: Men Perform Dangerous Stunt Sitting On Roof Of Speeding Car On Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Fined ₹12,000 – VIDEO

Ghaziabad: Men Perform Dangerous Stunt Sitting On Roof Of Speeding Car On Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Fined ₹12,000 – VIDEO

A video of a car being driven on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway with three passengers lying on its roof has gone viral on social media. Taking cognisance of the viral video, the traffic police took action and issued a challan of ₹12,000 against the vehicle.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Viral video screengrab | X/@RISHABH79RAAZ

Ghaziabad: An incident of dangerous stunting has come to light on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway late on Friday night. A blue Ertiga car, bearing Haryana registration number HR 26EY 5070, was seen speeding at around midnight. Three youths were lying on the roof of the moving vehicle.

A video of a car being driven on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway with three passengers lying on its roof has gone viral on social media. Taking cognisance of the viral video, the traffic police took action and issued a challan of ₹12,000 against the vehicle.

A person inside a passing vehicle recorded a video of the stunt. It is clearly visible in the footage that the youths were not only risking their own lives but also endangering the safety of other drivers on the road, brazenly flouting traffic rules.

Police Action

FPJ Shorts
Phenomenal! Joao Fonseca Stuns Stefanos Tsitsipas With Dazzling Drop Shot, Silences Greek Crowd In Davis Cup Thriller; Video
Phenomenal! Joao Fonseca Stuns Stefanos Tsitsipas With Dazzling Drop Shot, Silences Greek Crowd In Davis Cup Thriller; Video
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
OSSC CRE Recruitment 2025: Admit Card For Shorthand Out; Check Details Here
OSSC CRE Recruitment 2025: Admit Card For Shorthand Out; Check Details Here
Kannada Actor Upendra, Wife Priyanka's Phones Hacked, Scamsters Demand ₹22,000 Through UPI Transfers
Kannada Actor Upendra, Wife Priyanka's Phones Hacked, Scamsters Demand ₹22,000 Through UPI Transfers

The car was identified after the video of the incident went viral. It is registered in the name of Mohammad Nisar, a resident of Gurugram. The traffic police have issued a challan of ₹12,000 for violating traffic rules, including speeding and careless driving.

Read Also
Viral Video: 2 youths lean out of moving car's window to perform road stunt on Delhi-Meerut highway;...
article-image

Police also stated that the youths who performed the stunt will be identified, and appropriate action will be taken against them. A case will be registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Read Also
Caught On Camera: Traffic Cop Flung Into Air After Speeding Ertiga Car Rams Into Him At Delhi-Meerut...
article-image

In a separate incident earlier last month, an on-duty traffic police officer was struck and flung into the air by a speeding Ertiga car on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

What Is Dibang Project? All You Need To Know About India's High-Stakes Hydropower Mission In...

What Is Dibang Project? All You Need To Know About India's High-Stakes Hydropower Mission In...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

'Supreme Court Stay On Waqf Act Validates Opposition Dissent In Parliament': Congress MP Jairam...

'Supreme Court Stay On Waqf Act Validates Opposition Dissent In Parliament': Congress MP Jairam...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...