Ghaziabad: Men Perform Dangerous Stunt Sitting On Roof Of Speeding Car On Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Fined ₹12,000 – VIDEO

Ghaziabad: An incident of dangerous stunting has come to light on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway late on Friday night. A blue Ertiga car, bearing Haryana registration number HR 26EY 5070, was seen speeding at around midnight. Three youths were lying on the roof of the moving vehicle.

A video of a car being driven on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway with three passengers lying on its roof has gone viral on social media. Taking cognisance of the viral video, the traffic police took action and issued a challan of ₹12,000 against the vehicle.

A person inside a passing vehicle recorded a video of the stunt. It is clearly visible in the footage that the youths were not only risking their own lives but also endangering the safety of other drivers on the road, brazenly flouting traffic rules.

The car was identified after the video of the incident went viral. It is registered in the name of Mohammad Nisar, a resident of Gurugram. The traffic police have issued a challan of ₹12,000 for violating traffic rules, including speeding and careless driving.

Police also stated that the youths who performed the stunt will be identified, and appropriate action will be taken against them. A case will be registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.

In a separate incident earlier last month, an on-duty traffic police officer was struck and flung into the air by a speeding Ertiga car on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.