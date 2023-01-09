Viral Video: 2 youths lean out of moving car's window to perform road stunt on Delhi-Meerut highway; Police to take action

Watch video: 2 UP youths lean out of a moving car's window to perform road stunt in a viral video; Meerut police to take action | Twitter: DCW Swati Maliwal

Meerut: A video shared by DCW Swati Maliwal showed two young boys performing a stunt on the roads of Delhi-Meerut highway. Both were seen leaning out of their moving car in a risky manner and one of them was spotted filming the vehicular movement on his phone camera. The video of the duo disobeying traffic norms and posing a threat to road safety as well as their own lives has gone viral on social media and attracted the attention of Meerut police. In reply to the tweeted video, the police force said that they are looking into the matter. Check out the video below:

The internet claims that it was an official's car that had a "Police" sticker on it

According to the tweet, the car that the miscreants were in had a "police" sticker. The tweet by Swati Maliwal was captioned to read (translated), "Who are these bravehearts who are protecting the public on the highway by lighting the police siren-red beacon and hanging from the vehicle that holds the police sticker?"

"The word "Police" is written on the car. If this happens to be the vehicle of police officials, let them figure out what stunt is being performed from involving the vehicle," the person who records the video can be heard saying.

All about the vehicle and the stunt

In the video, we can see the boys dressed in jackets leaning out of the car window. In the beginning, only one of them was involved the stunt and it was later joined by his co-passenger from the moving car. Initially, the boy who leaned out was seen casually grooming his har and filming the scenario around, later another boy also took to pose out of the window in a risky manner. The Maruti Suzuki car was registered under the UP state and the number plate read, "UP 14 AE 3621."