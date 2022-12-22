Mumbai: Burqa-clad woman's 'bike stunt' with male rider goes viral from Thane-Bhiwandi road; watch video | Twitter

A biker and his pillion rider caught the attention of fellow commuters on the Thane-Bhiwandi road for unusual seating. A video showing the couple, a burqa-clad woman and the male rider, travelling on the roadway was shared by a news outlet on Twitter and has now caught the attention of netizens.

The video that runs for a few seconds captures the woman seated facing the man riding the vehicle instead of being seated the usual way. Also, the potential bike stunt video shows the female companion being seated on the fuel tank of the vehicle.

Watch video:

ठाणे शहर पोलिसांशी संपर्क साधल्याबाबत धन्यवाद. आपली माहिती वाहतूक नियंत्रण कक्ष ठाणे शहर यांना आवश्यक कार्यवाहीसाठी कळविली आहे. — Thane City Police -ठाणे शहर पोलीस (@ThaneCityPolice) December 22, 2022

Read Also FPJ Rewind 2022: 5 witty advisory posts by Mumbai police that educated and entertained netizens

At the end of the footage, the biker can be seen confronting the videographer. On learning that he and his female traveller were being filmed, the biker parked his vehicle on the roadside and expressed his fury. He yelled at the person shooting the incident and sarcastically asked him to even capture the number plate for the better.

The footage has gone viral on social media for its bizarreness and risk factor. Meanwhile, Hindi news portal Bharat Express identified the biker as a man named Zubair Shabbir. "Your information has been reported to Traffic Control Room Thane City for necessary action," the Thane City Police who were tagged in the video tweet replied.

Such stunts are a threat to road safety as it risks the life of the concerned as well as others on the route. The risk factor may be thrilling for youngsters and fun lovers to want to spice up their road travel, however, it can attract unlikely consequences both in legal and personal health terms.