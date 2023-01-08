Viral video: High spirits in Gurgaon! Man seen drinking on top of the car amid traffic jam; WATCH | Twitter

Gurgaon: Traffic can be boring as well as irritating due to the constant honking sounds and the waiting time. However, a man has gone viral for his method of spending the waiting period amidst heavy traffic. A video surfaced on Twitter shows a man calmly enjoying a drink while being seated over a car amidst traffic on road. According to the tweet, the footage comes from Gurgaon, India. "This can only happen in Gurgaon," read the video caption. Watch video:

This can only happen in Gurgaon. 😂 pic.twitter.com/SMLBDB0bjl — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) January 7, 2023

Viral video shows people filming the incident rather than stopping his act

The viral video showed people capturing the moment on their phone cameras rather than stopping the man from drinking on the car roof. What was he drinking in the midst of roads? This is unclear but allegedly the man can be seen consuming liquor.

Twitter users react

Netizens took to receive the footage with memes. People slammed the man for creating nuisance in public light by indulging in such behaviour. "Jail jane wali baat hai ye (This will lead him to jail)," read comments in reply to the viral video. Meanwhile, some even suggested the incident to have occurred on the Delhi-Jaipur highway and not Gurgaon.