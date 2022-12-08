WATCH: Yellow and red cards used to direct traffic on Qatar streets; official goes viral for his soccer-themed traffic cards

WATCH: Yellow and red cards used to direct traffic on Qatar streets; after metro man, this official goes viral for his soccer-themed traffic cards | Twitter

It isn't just about the goals and final score, the football season-based atmosphere at Qatar-hosted FIFA 2022 is gearing social media attention as well. Similar to the metro man who had gone viral, weeks ago, for making the backdrop of a quirky fandom video, another traffic official is now winning the hearts of people.

Identified as Dennis Mochu Kamau, an officer was seen directing pedestrians and traffic in soccer style. Yes, you guessed it right if you said that he used the colour cards. The use of red and yellow cards to guide people there impressed football fans visiting the premises.

Watch video

This traffic officer is proving that the language of soccer is universal while guiding vehicles at the World Cup — watch how 🚗⚽️ pic.twitter.com/RM22mO61SB — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 7, 2022

To the unversed, in soccer, if a player is shown a red card by the referee, it hints that the player must leave the field for breaking the rules. Also, a yellow card is a caution or warning card. Similarly, in the case of traffic norms, this man tweaked it to direct people on the busy street.

Speaking about his quirky way to manage traffic, he told media, "It makes my job easier... Now the moment I show a red card, they just move immediately, they don’t argue."