WATCH: Yellow and red cards used to direct traffic on Qatar streets; official goes viral for his soccer-themed traffic cards

Football fever has spread all across the globe, but it's surely much higher at the match venue.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
WATCH: Yellow and red cards used to direct traffic on Qatar streets; after metro man, this official goes viral for his soccer-themed traffic cards | Twitter
It isn't just about the goals and final score, the football season-based atmosphere at Qatar-hosted FIFA 2022 is gearing social media attention as well. Similar to the metro man who had gone viral, weeks ago, for making the backdrop of a quirky fandom video, another traffic official is now winning the hearts of people.

Identified as Dennis Mochu Kamau, an officer was seen directing pedestrians and traffic in soccer style. Yes, you guessed it right if you said that he used the colour cards. The use of red and yellow cards to guide people there impressed football fans visiting the premises.

Watch video

To the unversed, in soccer, if a player is shown a red card by the referee, it hints that the player must leave the field for breaking the rules. Also, a yellow card is a caution or warning card. Similarly, in the case of traffic norms, this man tweaked it to direct people on the busy street.

Speaking about his quirky way to manage traffic, he told media, "It makes my job easier... Now the moment I show a red card, they just move immediately, they don’t argue."

Watch: Football fans from Mexico hilariously become venue guides in this Instagram reel from Qatar,...
article-image

Viral photo: Ever seen a spooky chai cup made of extracted teeth?

WATCH: Mother, son huddle next to platform wall as speeding train passes them in Karnataka; escape...

Election Results 2022: As Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh count votes from assembly polls, memes hit...

IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma wins hearts of cricket fans after legendary batting despite serious thumb...

WATCH: Yellow and red cards used to direct traffic on Qatar streets; official goes viral for his...