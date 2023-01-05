'Will you serve beer?': Passenger asks cabin crew at the first-ever Indigo flight to Goa's Mopa airport; watch viral video

Viral video | Twitter

Why do people visit Goa? In case you just said "party" and "fun," even if it isn't the only reason, you seem to go with what most people believe Goa is all about. Today, the new airport in Goa's Mopa began its services. A video from the first-ever Indigo flight from Delhi to the Mopa airport has surfaced on the internet.

Watch video:

The video shows the cabin crew welcoming the flyers on board. The staff as well as the passengers hold an enthusiastic vibe and cheer towards their first awaited landing at the new airport. "I'm super excited to have you all on board," says the Indigo staff while asking people to scream it out in joy if they were excited to travel on the initial flight. "Woah..." the screams echo in reply.

At the end of the video, soon after the welcome announcement concluded, a man jokingly asked vibing in the Goa mood about whether the airlines would serve them some beer on board. He voiced in want and asked, "Will you serve beer?" The video has now gone viral on social media wherein you can see passengers excited about their journey. It has been shared by multiple users on Twitter and hit thousands of views.

With the aim of boosting air connectivity and tourism in the coastal state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mopa International Airport in Goa on Sunday. The new international airport is located in the Northern part of Goa, about 35 km away from Panaji, the capital city of Goa.