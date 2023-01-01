e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral video: Mohit Teotia, the poetic pilot is winning hearts on the internet for his in-flight announcement; watch

Viral video: Mohit Teotia, the poetic pilot is winning hearts on the internet for his in-flight announcement; watch

A video from December had captured the rhyming rap-like announcement made by a pilot on a SpiceJet flight. The internet has now identified the man behind the voice and his quirky style of welcoming passengers, and yet another video of the poetic pilot 'Mohit Teotia' is viral.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 01, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
Mohit Teotia, the poetic pilot | Instagram/ poeticpilot
Follow us on

In recent times, moments from flight travel have been going viral on social media. Be it a serious fight or an interesting way of cabin crew making the announcements, videos from the air keep doing rounds on the internet. If you were busing scrolling and swiping posts on Instagram, you couldn't have skipped this one wherein a pilot was seen welcoming passengers in an impressive style, with his poetic announcement.

Yes, this is the same man whose video had gone viral on Twitter earlier in December. However, that video only had his voice and amazing poetic style on display. The recent Instagram reel shows Mohit Teotia, the poetic pilot winning the hearts of people for his in-flight announcement made fun and engaging. Passengers could be seen clapping to his lyrics while viewers on Instagram hit the like button.

"Zara den fefdon ko aaram aur na Karen dhoomrapan, warna dandneeya ho sakta hai anjaam (Give your lungs some rest, and avoid smoking on the plane otherwise it can lead to fine)," the pilot says in viral video. 

Watch video:

Read Also
This Indian flight captain's rhyme rap announcement is cheering flyers and going viral for all the...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Earthquake hits Delhi on New Year's Day, netizens react

Earthquake hits Delhi on New Year's Day, netizens react

Viral video: Mohit Teotia, the poetic pilot is winning hearts on the internet for his in-flight...

Viral video: Mohit Teotia, the poetic pilot is winning hearts on the internet for his in-flight...

WATCH: Transparent aquatic creature found from deep ocean; old video goes viral again

WATCH: Transparent aquatic creature found from deep ocean; old video goes viral again

Besharam Rang: Plus-size fashion model recreates Deepika Padukone's dance moves, hot Instagram reel...

Besharam Rang: Plus-size fashion model recreates Deepika Padukone's dance moves, hot Instagram reel...

Viral photo: Old bill of Royal Enfield Bullet 350cc purchased under ₹ 20,000 in Jharkhand stuns...

Viral photo: Old bill of Royal Enfield Bullet 350cc purchased under ₹ 20,000 in Jharkhand stuns...