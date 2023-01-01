Viral video: Mohit Teotia, the poetic pilot is winning hearts on the internet for his in-flight announcement; watch

Mohit Teotia, the poetic pilot | Instagram/ poeticpilot

In recent times, moments from flight travel have been going viral on social media. Be it a serious fight or an interesting way of cabin crew making the announcements, videos from the air keep doing rounds on the internet. If you were busing scrolling and swiping posts on Instagram, you couldn't have skipped this one wherein a pilot was seen welcoming passengers in an impressive style, with his poetic announcement.

Yes, this is the same man whose video had gone viral on Twitter earlier in December. However, that video only had his voice and amazing poetic style on display. The recent Instagram reel shows Mohit Teotia, the poetic pilot winning the hearts of people for his in-flight announcement made fun and engaging. Passengers could be seen clapping to his lyrics while viewers on Instagram hit the like button.

"Zara den fefdon ko aaram aur na Karen dhoomrapan, warna dandneeya ho sakta hai anjaam (Give your lungs some rest, and avoid smoking on the plane otherwise it can lead to fine)," the pilot says in viral video.

Watch video: