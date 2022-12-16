This Indian flight captain's rhyme rap announcement is cheering flyers and going viral for all the right reasons, check it now!

Representative Image | Pixabay

While many of us get bored listening to the mundane announcements on flights, a video of the entertaining announcement filled with rhymes shared by a SpiceJet traveller is doing rounds on social media for the right reasons.

The video was shared by a Twitter user Eepsita. She wrote, "In a @flyspicejet flight from Delhi to Srinagar & omg, the captain killed it! They started off in English, but I only began recording later. Idk if this is a new marketing track or it was the captain himself, but this was so entertaining & endearing! (sic)."

In the video, one can see the flyers cheer up as the pilot goes on explaining the instructions about food, air safety and other travel details.

"Zara den fefdon ko aaram aur na Karen dhoomrapan warna dandneeya ho sakta hai anjam (Give your lungs some rest, and avoid smoking on the plane otherwise it can lead to fine)," the pilot says.

One can later hear the pilot of the flight as he goes on, "Agar unchain ki baat Karen, to hoga 36,000 feet ka mukam, kyunki agar aur upar gaye to dikh sakte hain bhagwan (If we talk about the altitude, we are flying at 36,000 feet because if we go above this, there is a possibility we can meet the god)."

"Jamin se upar khoobsurat hoga aasman (The sky will be beautiful when we will reach heights)," he says as he signs off.

Several social media users gave thumbs up to this video and appreciated the pilot.

The SpiceJet even replied to the original tweet and wrote, "Glad you liked it, Eepsita. Please DM us your PNR so we may share your words with our Captain. Stay #RedHotSpicy."

