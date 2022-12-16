Kashi Tamil Sangamam: Women delegates perform traditional dance at Jabalpur railway station, watch video

The Ministry of Railways has tweeted a video of the dance |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A confluence of cultures was visible at the Jabalpur railway station where Tamil delegates going to Varanasi gave a traditional dance performance. Official twitter handle of the Ministry of Railways shared a video of the performance, which was later shared by the Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw too.

The delegates were going to participate in the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a month-long event organised by the central government to celebrate the age-old links between the cultures of Tamil Nadu and Varanasi.

The Ministry of Railways tweeted, “Passengers of Chennai-Gaya Express (Train No. 12390) going to participate in 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' received a warm welcome at Jabalpur station where women delegates showcased their culture through traditional dance.”

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam began on November 19 this year with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the event and will conclude on Friday at the Banaras Hindu University campus. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kisan Reddy will attend the concluding session.