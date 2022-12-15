Madhya Pradesh: Bargi Congress MLA leads protest against alleged discrimination towards his constituency in Jabalpur

The protestors jumped over the barricade |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Sanjay Yadav led a group of Congress workers and villagers to gherao the Jabalpur collectorate over the issue of Bargi assembly constituency being discriminated against by the state government.

During the protests, there was a fierce clash between the Congress workers and the police. The Congressmen who were going to gherao the Collectorate, also tried to cross the barricade but were stopped forcefully by the police at the clock tower.

MLA alleges discrimination in BJP rule

Later, Bargi MLA Sanjay Yadav, former minister Lakhan Ghanghoria, MLA Vinay Saxena, along with a dozen villagers reached the Collectorate office and handed over a memorandum to the collector regarding the issue.

Alleging that the state government was being partial towards the Bargi assembly, Yadav said, “Ever since the BJP government came to power, the Bargi assembly is being neglected. All the works which were approved during the Kamal Nath government have been stopped.”

He further said, “Liquor is easily available in Bargi but drinking water is not. Land that was approved for a college in Chargawan has also been taken away. Farmers are wandering from door-to-door for electricity, but no one is listening to them. They are being harassed by giving arbitrary electricity bills.”

Yadav did not stop here and further raised the issue of water crisis in villages along Narmada river. “The villages situated on the banks of the Narmada are still facing water crisis. Despite this, none of these problems are getting resolved,”’ he said. He has also accused the Jabalpur officials of deliberately stalling development works in Bargi.

The Congress MLA has warned that if his demands are not considered within the next 15 days, then he will gherao the Collectorate along with all the villagers from the rural areas.

After listening to all the problems of the Congress MLA, Jabalpur Collector S K Suman has assured that all the works under his supervision will be completed within a week.