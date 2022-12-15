Madhya Pradesh: Scorpio rams into bike in Jabalpur, 1 dead, accused arrested

The bike got crushed under the Scorpio |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man died in a horrific road accident in which a Scorpio car hit a bike in Deendayal chowk on Thursday. The intensity of the accident was such that the bike rider flung in the air and collided with the divider while his bike swung under the wheels of the Scorpio.

According to information, the victim, named Sandeep Patel, lives in Karmeta which falls under Madhotal police station area and drives a private school bus. He was returning home on his motorcycle after parking the bus and stopped by a roadside vegetable shop when a Scorpio driver drove his car into the shop.

Due to the collision, Sandeep suffered injuries on his head and several parts of his body.

The people present on the spot immediately took the injured to a nearby private hospital. The doctors then referred him to the medical hospital after seeing his critical condition. However, Sandeep died before reaching the hospital.

Madhol Police inspector Reena Pandey Sharma said, “Both Vijay Nagar and Madhotal police reached the spot as soon as the information about the accident was received. We have sent the body for postmortem. Along with this, the Scorpio driver who hit Sandeep Patel, has been taken into custody and a case has been registered against him.”

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Boy attacks minor with knife after she rejects his proposal in Jabalpur