Madhya Pradesh: Boy attacks minor with knife after she rejects his proposal in Jabalpur

FP Photo |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was attacked by a boy with a knife in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur after she refused to accept his love proposal, police said.

Today, accused Vikram Kewat was arrested after police checked a CCTV footage wherein he attacked a minor girl with a knife in the Ghamapur police station area. The attack was captured in CCTV. The cops also took out his procession in the local area after the arrest.

Ghamapur police station in-charge Chandrakant Jha informed that this incident happened on 7th December in Dwarka Nagar when the minor was going to coaching classes. The accused Vikram Kewat stopped and proposed to the minor, but the minor rejected the proposal and moved on, the accused started following the minor.

While he was following the minor, the accused took out the knife and attacked her on her leg. As the incident happened, the local people ran to protect the minor but unfortunately, they were unable to catch the accused because he fled from the spot leaving his activa.

On Friday, after seeing the CCTV footage and based on the victim's statement Dhamapur police filed a case under section 307 against the accused.

Police in charge said they had received information from the sources that the accused is at the Madan Mahal Railway station, the police reached the station and arrested the accused.