Madhya Pradesh: Massive protests rock Jabalpur medical varsity over exam delay, VC assures redressal within week

Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University Jabalpur students outside varsity protesting against exam delay. |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Following massive student protests at Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University in Jabalpur on Friday, over a delay in conducting exams, the Vice-Chancellor has assured that the varsity will address the issue within a week.

The protests began on Thursday morning, when hundreds of medical students belonging to different courses, gathered outside the varsity and massive protests were held throughout the day. Holding placards and banners, the students sought immediate redressal of "genuine" grievances.

The Vice-Chancellor later addressed a gathering of reporters ensuring a time-bound redressal of the students' demands.

However, the agitating students have warned of prolonged protests if their demands are not met within a week’s time.

In a formal letter issued by the students’ union, it was stated that the university has changed the timetable for Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) 31 times since 2019, thus hampering the study process of the students.

The session is already running 15 months late and the recent exam took place two months after the university issued the third timetable, the students mentioned in the letter issued, adding, the academic calendar of the varsity has not been declared ever since the university was established.

As per the university guidelines, the enrolment of the students should immediately start after the last day of the notification issued by the University. However, the university has not enrolled the students for the last two years.

“The application for the examination is being delayed for two to three years and no exams are being conducted at the scheduled time,” the joint student handout read.

They have also sought the removal of the examination controller on an immediate basis as they hold the former responsible for delaying the exam dates time and again.