Madhya Pradesh: Paramedical students in Jabalpur protest delay in exams, demand resignation of Vice-Chancellor

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Upset over not holding examinations on time, hundreds of paramedical students gheraoed the Medical University of Jabalpur on Thursday in protest.

These students enrolled in homeopathic and ayurvedic and paramedical medical courses alleged that the university has changed the time table of examinations 31 times since 2019 till date and the examinations have been delayed by nearly 15 months.

The future of more than 80,000 paramedical and other students of Madhya Pradesh is in jeopardy due to this practice of the university. Because of this a 3-year course may prolong to 5 to 6 years.

Students who came to gherao the university under the banner of Madhya Pradesh Student Union, first kept their protest peaceful, but when the authorities of university paid no heed to their demands, the students barged into the university and created a lot of ruckus.

Demanding the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor, the students demonstrated fiercely in the university premises and resorted to heavy solganeering.

Observing the protest getting fierce, the Vice-Chancellor called the representatives of the student's organization, listened to their concerns as narrated to the media.

Vice-Chancellor Ashok Khandelwal said that the colleges affiliated to the university are not doing the evaluation on time, so it is taking time to release the results of the examinations. He also cited shortage of teachers behind the delay.

The students' union, on the other hand, said that corrupt responsible officials are sitting in the university, due to which the academic calendar has not been declared by the university till date.