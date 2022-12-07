e-Paper Get App
Madha Pradesh: Minister Tulsi Ram Silawat promises proper water resource facility to Farmers in Jabalpur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Water Resources minister Tulsi Ram Silawat | Representative Image
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): State Water Resource Minister Tulsi Ram Silawat claimed the main motive of the Shivraj government is to provide proper water supply facilities to every farmer in the state. 

On Jabalpur's visit, the state Water resource Minister Tulsi Ram Silawat while interacting with the journalists claimed a 20% increase in the irrigation facility from 45lakh to 65lakh hectares of land. Minister also said that both Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Madhya Pradesh (MP) governments will work together for the Ken Betwa River Linking Project which will be given funds of Rs 44,000 crore. 

Both the government of UP and MP signed an agreement that nudges forward the long-stalled multi-crore, controversial project to link the Ken and the Betwa rivers. 

"For balancing the water resource facility in Bundelkhand, Shivraj government putting all its efforts to resolve this problem," said Silawat. He also informed the starting of the Madhavrao irrigation scheme in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

article-image

