Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur villagers start worshipping snake that has been regularly visiting them since a month | FPJ

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident from Kotawari village, people began worshipping a snake that regularly visited them at a fixed time and place for about a month. Locals also took note of the exact timings of the reptile's appearance and exit from the location.

Seeing a dangerous snake each day, and that too at a fixed time, stunned people and made them associate the case with divinity and worship. It was also brought to notice that the snake was of a calm nature and didn't harm anyone during its visit, which saw people develop faith towards the create and begin worshipping it with fruits, flowers and incense sticks.

In case you are as curious as the locals to trace the time of the snake being spotted in the village near Jabalpur, the time of the arrival and departure of the snake were noted to be 10 am and 2 pm, respectively. Reportedly, the snake was seen posing at the location every single day for a stretch of a month.

As the snake's visit became a routine in the premises, people turned into devotees to reach the place in large numbers and pray to the naagdevta (Snake God) while considering it a spiritual miracle. Some even suggested to build a structure to worship the snake.

Locals claimed some relation between snakes and the place. Villagers brought to notice that snake bites were exorcised there in the recent past. But for the last few days, the court of the exorcist is not being held, thus being reported as the cause of the snake's routine visit.