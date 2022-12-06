Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur's anti-encroachment squad overturns, ransack carts of small vendors, video goes viral

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking turn of events, the anti-encroachment squad of the Municipal Corporation of Jabalpur merscilessly overturned, rasansacked carts of fruits and vegetable vendors at Adi Guru Shankaracharya Chowk on Sunday.

The video of this action taken by the anti-encroachment squad of the Municipal Corporation has gone viral on social media.

Gopal Gupta, a businessman and a worker of BJP Yuva Morcha, tweeted a video of the incident and tagged Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan claiming the "vendors are continuously harassed like this by the Municipal Corporation but yet the administration does not help."

'Vendors were also beaten up'

The vendors alleged that their carts from which they earn their livelihood by selling fruits and vegetables were overturned, and many traders were even heckled and beaten up.

The vendors being angry with the action taken by the anti-encroachment squad reached Municipal Corporation office and protested on Monday.

Holding an effigy of the Municipal Corporation, they raised slogans against the regular harassment of the civic body .

The vendors also tried to burn the effigy but the police present there prevented them doing so.

The roadside vendors have demanded compensation for the loss they have suffered in the incident on Sunday.