Madhya Pradesh: Street dogs seen sleeping on patients' beds in Shahpura Community Health Center in Jabalpur, video goes viral

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video of dogs sleeping on patients' beds at Shahpura Health Center has gone viral on social media.

Reports claim that this is not for the first time such an incident has happened, videos like these have surfaced from the health center in the past as well, but no action has ever been taken by the management of the hospital.

After this incident came to light, the relatives of the patient made a video and shared it on social media.

According to Siddharth Jain, a resident of Shahpura who had taken his wife to Shahpura Health Center for treatment late at around 2.30 am on Sunday. Upon reaching there, he did not find any staff members or doctor, but street dogs sleeping on the beds of the patients. Also, he witnessed pile of garbage lying in the wards. Jain also alleged that doctors are not present in this health center even during the day. In the name of health services, patients and their families are being defrauded.

However, after the video went viral on social media, the Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO), Dr. Sanjay Mishra issued a notice to Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr C K Atraulia seeking a reply within 24 hours.

Mishra said that the matter is very serious, so the responsible officials have been asked to respond. Action will also be taken against those responsible.

A few days ago also pictures of this hospital had come to the fore where a woman who had come for an operation was made to lie on the ground.