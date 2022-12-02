Madhya Pradesh Human Right Commission asks Jabalpur collector, civic chief to order probe into locked toilets at bus stands

Representative Image |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Human Right Commission (MPHRC) has directed the Jabalpur district collector and municipal commissioner to order an inquiry into the closure of toilets at bus stands that has inconvenienced passengers, and submit an action taken report within 15 days, an official said on Friday.

The MPHRC's acting chairperson Manohar Mamtani took suo moto cognisance of the issue of locked toilets in Jabalpur district and directed the two officials to order an inquiry into the issue and file a reply with an action taken report in 15 days, the commission's public relations deputy director Ghanshyam Sirsam said.

Notices will be served to the two officials during the day, he said.

The commission took cognisance of a newspaper report that claimed that passengers boarding and alighting from buses were facing problems due to locked toilets at bus stands in Jabalpur district, Sirsam said.

As per the newspaper report, toilets had been built using funds running into lakhs, but the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC) had not kept them open for the public.

A few toilets, which were operational, were so filthy and smelly that it was hard to even stand in their vicinity, the commission stated in a release.