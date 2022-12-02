e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Human Right Commission asks Jabalpur collector, civic chief to order probe into locked toilets at bus stands

Madhya Pradesh Human Right Commission asks Jabalpur collector, civic chief to order probe into locked toilets at bus stands

Notices will be served to the two officials during the day

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 02:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Human Right Commission (MPHRC) has directed the Jabalpur district collector and municipal commissioner to order an inquiry into the closure of toilets at bus stands that has inconvenienced passengers, and submit an action taken report within 15 days, an official said on Friday.

The MPHRC's acting chairperson Manohar Mamtani took suo moto cognisance of the issue of locked toilets in Jabalpur district and directed the two officials to order an inquiry into the issue and file a reply with an action taken report in 15 days, the commission's public relations deputy director Ghanshyam Sirsam said.

Notices will be served to the two officials during the day, he said.

The commission took cognisance of a newspaper report that claimed that passengers boarding and alighting from buses were facing problems due to locked toilets at bus stands in Jabalpur district, Sirsam said.

As per the newspaper report, toilets had been built using funds running into lakhs, but the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC) had not kept them open for the public.

A few toilets, which were operational, were so filthy and smelly that it was hard to even stand in their vicinity, the commission stated in a release.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Police bust prostitution racket in Jabalpur, kingping among 5 arrested
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Human Right Commission asks Jabalpur collector, civic chief to order probe into...

Madhya Pradesh Human Right Commission asks Jabalpur collector, civic chief to order probe into...

Madhya Pradesh: Leakage in pipeline leads to water disruption for 2.5 lakh population

Madhya Pradesh: Leakage in pipeline leads to water disruption for 2.5 lakh population

Madhya Pradesh: 38 years on, 1.2 lakh Bhopal residents carry gas tragedy scars, fight for justice

Madhya Pradesh: 38 years on, 1.2 lakh Bhopal residents carry gas tragedy scars, fight for justice

Madhya Pradesh to set up panel to implement Union Civil Code, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh to set up panel to implement Union Civil Code, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Salim becomes ‘Ustad’; father-son tabla players designated Top, A grade artistes

Bhopal: Salim becomes ‘Ustad’; father-son tabla players designated Top, A grade artistes