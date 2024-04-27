Bhopal: Applications For Class 12 Supplementary Exams From May 1

Representative Image | Getty Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The applications for MP Board higher secondary and high school supplementary examinations for 2024 will be filled from May 1, the board announced on Friday. The higher secondary school certificate (Class 12) supplementary exams will be held on June 8, 2024 and that of Class 10 will be conducted on June 10.

The applications for the supplementary exam can be submitted till one day before exam starts. Students benefiting from result recalculations can submit exam application till June 7. The Board released the results for class 10 and 12 on Wednesday with passing percentage of 58.10% for class 10 and 64.49% for class 12. The detailed application process is available only on Board’s website at mpbse.nic.in.

12 MPSTDC units win Travellers Choice Award

They include Maheshwar, Omkareshwar, Tansen, Palash Residency Residency

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In all, 12 units of Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC) have won Travellers Choice Award-2024 recently. They include Maheshwar, Palash Residency in Bhopal, Sheesh Mahal in Orchha, Tansen Residency in Gwalior, Omkareshwar and White Tiger Forest Lodge in Bandhavgarh.

The award is given in different categories, based on the list of selected cities, tourist places, hotel/restaurants of the world. The organisation ensures that tourists from western countries especially France, Italy, Germany, Britainwere offered a secured stay with good quality & quantity of food & beverages of identified places.