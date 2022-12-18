e-Paper Get App
Viral video: Passengers echo 'Sachin, Sachin' chant as cricketer boards flight, Tendulkar reacts

A flight was lit up with a cheer for Sachin Tendulkar as passengers spot him being onboard.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 12:45 PM IST
Metting a celebrity figure you always wanted to meet becomes an unforgettable episode of life. It was dream come true moment when several passengers on a flight learned that Sachin is travelling onboard. Huge chants and cheer came in as people screamed to make the cricketer feel special.

A flight was lit up with echoing chants for Sachin and the video from there has gone viral on social media. Amid the dim lights of the take-off, fans of the player were seen enjoying his presence. After the "Sachin, Sachin" voice impressed the God of Cricket, he took to social media to thank his fans for the display of love and admiration.

"Thank you to those on my flight who were chanting my name a little while ago, reminiscent of when I used to come out to bat. Unfortunately, the seatbelt sign was on so I could not stand up to greet you. So saying a big hello to all now," he tweeted in reply to the gesture.

Watch video

article-image

