Updated on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 05:30 PM IST

RPG Chairman Harsh Goenka's quirky question on 'fevicol or alcohol' goes viral; check here

FPJ Web Desk
Chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka recently tweeted asking people an interesting yet quirky question. The question was about bonding and the comparison made between adhesive brand Fevicol and alcohol, as they go in rhyme.

The 64-year-old businessman who is an avid Twitter user asked whether his fans and followers whether Fevicol or alcohol would be better for bonding. His words read, "Just a question : What’s better for bonding - fevicol or alcohol?"

However, netizens had their opinions and voting over the question, even Fevicol took to reply. In a eye catchy tweet, the brand wrote, "Depends on whether you want to bond for an evening or for life!"

Check the tweets, right here:

Here's how netizens reacted:

ALSO READ

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 05:30 PM IST
