RPG Chairman Harsh Goenka's quirky question on 'fevicol or alcohol' goes viral; check here

Chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka recently tweeted asking people an interesting yet quirky question. The question was about bonding and the comparison made between adhesive brand Fevicol and alcohol, as they go in rhyme.

The 64-year-old businessman who is an avid Twitter user asked whether his fans and followers whether Fevicol or alcohol would be better for bonding. His words read, "Just a question : What’s better for bonding - fevicol or alcohol?"

However, netizens had their opinions and voting over the question, even Fevicol took to reply. In a eye catchy tweet, the brand wrote, "Depends on whether you want to bond for an evening or for life!"

Check the tweets, right here:

Here's how netizens reacted:

For living beings.. Alcohol

For non living..... Fevicol — anilvij (@anilvijrohtaki) January 30, 2022

Sir check it out yourself ! Both available in Kirana shop :) — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) January 30, 2022

Sir, nothing bonds like "Trust". Everything else is synthetic. — Dr Vishesh (@Dr_VisheshSingh) January 30, 2022

Depwnd on how you intend to use it.. for outer bond its fevicol.. for inner bond its alcohol.. — amit agarwal (@AmitAgarwal1061) January 30, 2022

Sir ,you don't drink , but each time to ( -OH/-ol ) family : 👇 😂 pic.twitter.com/YuuRMtfNR9 — RK Pathak 🌿🍹 (@Curious_RK) January 30, 2022

Want to attach emotion use alcohol,

Use material use fevicol.

Sui or talwar har jageh istemaal ....... — Abhishek m sharma (@mohan1982n) January 30, 2022

Marriage hall (provided you are the one getting married :p) — Zille Illahi (@whogotnochill) January 31, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 05:30 PM IST