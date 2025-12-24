Tamil Nadu Constable Caught Molesting College Student On Moving Train; Detained

A police head constable from Tamil Nadu has been detained after a college student accused him of inappropriate touching during a train journey from Chennai to Coimbatore. The young law student, who was travelling on the train, was allegedly molested by the officer, Sheik Mohammed, who was seated next to her and was also a passenger. He is attached to the RS Puram Police Station.

The student showed remarkable presence of mind by recording the incident on her phone and immediately alerting the Railway Protection Force while the train was still in motion. Based on her video evidence and complaint, railway authorities stopped the train at Katpadi Junction, though some reports mention Arakkonam Railway Station, where officers detained the accused. A case has been registered, and investigators are recording statements from the victim and witnesses.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and renewed concerns over women’s safety in public spaces across Tamil Nadu, particularly with state elections approaching. A senior Coimbatore Police official confirmed that departmental action was initiated against the head constable as soon as the allegations surfaced. The case is currently being handled by the Katpadi Railway Police, who are conducting a detailed investigation and will proceed in accordance with the law. Officials from the Home Department have also been informed, and further departmental action is expected pending the outcome of the probe.