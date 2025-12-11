Meerut Shocker: LLB Students Publicly Molest Woman & Assault Her Business Partner After He Confronts Them; 4 Arrested – VIDEO

CCTV screengrab | X/@pankhuripathak

Meerut: A shocking incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Four LLB students in their 20s were arrested on Wednesday for reportedly molesting a 25-year-old eatery owner and vandalising her car, according to a Times of India report.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday. She was travelling with her business partner in broad daylight at Meerut's crowded Abu Lane Market. A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the men swarming around the vehicle and kicking and smashing it from all sides. The video was shot by a person sitting in a car behind.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The police registered an FIR under charges including attempt to murder, based on the complaint filed by the woman's business partner at Sadar Bazaar police station.

According to the police complaint, the two were travelling together on Tuesday when three youths on a scooter blocked their way and began hitting their car. As he tried to drive ahead, the trio allegedly called more friends.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Three to four others joined them, intercepted the vehicle, and asked the occupants to step out. When the woman refused, one of the accused allegedly climbed onto the bonnet, smashed the windshield, broke the side mirrors, shattered the rear glass, and hurled abuses while issuing death threats, according to the complainant.

According to an eyewitness, the group surrounded the car, molested the woman, and repeatedly hit the vehicle from all sides.