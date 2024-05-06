After Shah Rukh Khan, 'Delusional' Kangana Ranaut Compares Herself With Amitabh Bachchan; Gets TROLLED

Bollywood actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut compared herself with Amitabh Bachchan and said she received almost the same amount of love and respect as the megastar. Kangana, also a Bharatiya Janata Party leader now, is busy campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. A video from her election rally has gone viral on social media in which she likened herself to Bachchan. However, the actress was brutally trolled for her comment.

During the rally, Kangana said that no matter where she goes in India, she gets a lot of respect and love from people, just like Amitabh Bachchan.

"Sara desh hairaan hai, chahe Rajasthan chali jau, chahe main West Bengal chali jau, chahe main Delhi chali jau, chahe main Manipur chali jau, aisa lagta hai ki mano itna pyaar aur itna sammaan… Main daave se keh sakti hu ke Amitabh Bachchan ji ke baad aaj kisiko industry me itna sammaan milta hai to wo mujhe milta hai (The country is surprised… whether I go to Rajasthan, West Bengal, Delhi or Manipur, it feels like there is so much love and respect. I can confidently say that after Amitabh Bachchan, if anyone gets such love and respect in the industry, it is me)," Kangana is heard saying in the video.

Soon after Kangana's video surfaced, netizens called her 'mindless' and 'delusional' for the comment.

Bollywood Main Amitabh Bachchan Sahab Ke Baad respect sirf Kangna Deedi Ko Milta Hai. Really? Ye Kabse Huwa! 🤪🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/Ig5yOaqMX9 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 5, 2024

A user wrote on X, "Amitabh Bachchan ke aage kangana ka koi value hi nhi hai. Ek kahawat hai.apni muh Mia mithu wahi khud se apni badai . Kaha likha hai industry me Amitabh ke baad kangana ka naam hai Maine Google bhi Kiya ye baat Google ko bhi pata nhi hai. Madam ko pata nhi kaise pata chal gya."

Another user wrote, "As per record from bollywood movies : Amitabh bachan has the highest ward received on the movies. But Kangana Ranaut even a single award she not received."

"Kangana, it's not about how much respect people give you. Either they respect you or dont. Amitabh is legend and you should not compete with his respect 🙏 God Bless You," another user wrote.

Amitabh ko pyar milta hai.

Aur kangana ko Chappal milta hai.

Ye aisa bolna chahti hai. — Gabbar (@GabbarKaJalva) May 5, 2024

This is the next level of self-obsession. After delivering flop after flop, Kangana Ranaut compared herself to Amitabh Bachchan. Nobody has ever insulted Amit Ji like this before.#JokerKangana#NoVoteToBJP #Vote4INDIA #IWCforNy@LaljiDesaiG @kharge @GauravPandhi pic.twitter.com/5jVcl8reHO — Paras Nath poya (राहुल गांधी परिवार ) (@ParasNa58046922) May 5, 2024

Kangana: "I'm as popular as Amitabh Bachchan."



Her popularity: pic.twitter.com/mlsHniyupZ — mara hua jeetu (@IndieKnopfler) May 5, 2024

#KanganaRanaut Clown 🤡 comparing herself to Legend Shahenshah of Bollywood #AmitabhBachchan sir.



Amitabh Bachchan's Classic movies footfalls whole Kangana's all last movie opening 🤣 https://t.co/0ZJLyL2H6A — LEGEND KAPOORS (@LegendKapoors) May 5, 2024

When Kangana compares herself with Shah Rukh Khan and Lata Mangeshkar

Well, this is not the first time that the actress-politician has compared herself to a Bollywood legend.

In March 2024, Kangana described herself as among the "last generation of stars" along with Shah Rukh Khan. She said, "No actor has only had hits in their career. Shah Rukh Khan's films didn't work for 10 years and then 'Pathaan' became a hit. My films didn't work for seven-eight years, but then 'Queen' worked. Then, some more good films came, then after three-four years, 'Manikarnika' worked. Now, 'Emergency' is coming. Maybe it will become a hit. We are the last generation of stars... OTT doesn't make stars. We are known faces. By the grace of God, we are very much in demand."

Before that, taking to her official Instagram, Kangana had said that Lata Mangeshkar and her "are only two people who have massive hit songs" to their credit but never performed at weddings. At that time, she had seemingly taken a dig at Bollywood celebrities who attended and performed at the three-day pre-wedding function of Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani.