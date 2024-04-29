7 Times Kangana Ranaut Served As A Fashion Diva

By: Amisha Shirgave | April 29, 2024
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has proved multiple times that she is a strong-willed, ambitious and a hard working performer with a good sense of fashion. Here, she stuns in a blue striped dress.
Kangana personally loves wearing Indian attires and she carries them gracefully.
Kangana is not only a commendable actress but she is also looked up to as a fashion icon for her impeccable taste in outfits and styling.
Kangana looked ethereal in this designer beige saree with blue patch work border. She is often seen styling her sarees with heavy choker necklaces that elevate the look.
Kangana slays in this orange and pink midi dress with a heart neckline. She kept it minimal with the styling and her hair perfectly blends with the outfit.
Kangana made a bold fashion statement with this hot red bodycon latex gown. Everything about this look made her look an absolute diva.
Here, Kangana chose to convert a minimal floral saree into a powerful outfit with the designer black jacket. No wonder she is known for making statements with her fashion!
