Swara Bhasker Says There's 'Big Difference' Between Kangana Ranaut & Her: 'Maine Jab Awaaz Uthayi...'

Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhaskar

Bollywood actors getting into a feud is nothing new. They are deeply entwined in rivalry, competition, and insecurity, and sometimes it’s also happens when there is a difference in opinions. Two such actors are Swara Bhasker and Kangana Ranaut who are always in news for their opinions against each other.

In a recent interview Swara spoke about the 'difference' between herself and Kangana. The two had worked together in Tanu Weds Manu. According to her, “I just want to point out that a lot of people say 'Kangana and you, Kangana and you', but there is a big difference. Kangana ne jab awaaz uthai, satta ke paksh mein uthai, maine jab awaaz uthai, satta se sawal karne ke liye uthai (Every time she raised her voice only in support of the government, I always raised my voice to question those in power). ”

Swara also recalled how they were good friends during working for the film, she further stated, “During the shoot, she would walk holding my hands. I remember I styled her hair for her introduction scene. Then suddenly she had a problem with me. People who become quite liberal and tolerant, don’t like the views of anyone else. Maybe that’s what happened with her."

The two has often scene in war of words on social media on several occasions. Apart from acting on the political front, Swara has joined congress, while Kangana is also making her electoral debut as the BJP candidate from the high profile seat.