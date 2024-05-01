From Rupali Ganguly To Kangana Ranaut, These Popular Celebrities Joined Politics

By: Aanchal Choudhary | May 01, 2024
Rupali Ganguly, popularly known for her stint as Anupamaa took the internet by storm after the actress announced her decision to join the BJP today. The actress is a household name with her stint as Anupamaa.
Kamya Punjabi, another popular face in the world of television announced her decision to join Congress back in 2021. The actress was also seen participating in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ last year along with Rahul Gandhi.
Known for his stint as Lord Ram in the very popular Ramayana, Arun Gov joined hands with BJP back in 2021.
Hailed as the Amitabh Bachchan of Bhojpuri cinema, actor Ravi Kishan too is a part of the BJP.
Urmila Matondkar, a very renowned face in the world of Indian cinema, joined hands with the Shiv Sena back in 2020.
Hailed as the ‘Queen’ of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut joined hands with the BJP this year and is all set to contest for the elections too.
Veteran actress Hema Malini too joined hands with the BJP and is often seen actively participating in various political campaigns.
Earlier known for her character ‘Tulsi Virani,’ Smriti Irani is now the Minister of Women and Child Developement since 2019 and also the minister of minority affairs since 2022.