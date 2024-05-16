Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Release Date Postponed Again Amid Lok Sabha Campaign

Amidst her fervent campaign for Lok Sabha elections, Bollywood actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who is contesting from the Mandi constituency, has decided to postpone the release of her much-anticipated film 'Emergency'.

The movie, in which Ranaut portrays the iconic former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, was initially slated for release on June 14 but now awaits a new release schedule due to her political engagements.

Taking to Instagram, the makers of 'Emergency' shared a heartfelt poster expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support for Ranaut. The message accompanying the poster highlighted Ranaut's commitment to her duties towards the nation and her political responsibilities during this crucial period.

The announcement received mixed reactions from fans eagerly awaiting the film's release. Many expressed disappointment at the delay, citing their long-standing anticipation for the movie. However, they also acknowledged Ranaut's dedication to her political aspirations.

Kangana also shared the news on her official Instagram handle.

'Emergency', a project helmed entirely by Kangana Ranaut, boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and late actor Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

The film, set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods, promises to be a portrayal of historical events.

With screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah and music orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara, 'Emergency' aims to captivate audiences with its portrayal of a significant chapter in India's political history.