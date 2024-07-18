Malaika Arora Shares Photo Of Mystery Man Amid Breakup Rumours With Arjun Kapoor - Pic Inside

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is currently enjoying an exotic vacation in Spain as rumours of her breakup with longtime beau Arjun Kapoor keep surfacing every now and then. And while the two have remained tightlipped about their equation, Malaika grabbed eyeballs as she shared a sneak-peek of a mystery man in her latest social media post.

Malaika has been sharing photos from her Spain vacation on her Instagram handle. On Wednesday, she shared a bunch of photos which included a sultry selfie and photos of local food and drinks, and in one of those, netizens spotted a mystery man in front of her.

Malaika did not tag the person in the post and she made sure to keep his face out of focus, which further made netizens raise their eyebrows.

For those unversed, Malaika and Arjun began dating in 2018, and they never shied away from acknowledging their relationship in public. However, six years later, in 2024, reports about their breakup first surfaced online, and what added fuel to the fire was their appearances together in public completely stopped.

Malaika even skipped Arjun's birthday bash even as all his friends and family members gathered at his residence to celebrate it.

A report in Pinkvilla had stated earlier that Malaika and Arjun parted ways "respectfully" and the two have decided to remain cordial. "They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other," they quoted a source.