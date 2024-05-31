 Malaika Arora On Being Criticised For Her Choices In Life: 'Made A Career Out Of Being Trolled'
Malaika Arora On Being Criticised For Her Choices In Life: 'Made A Career Out Of Being Trolled'

Malaika Arora, recently, revealed why she chooses to maintain silence over the negative comments on her social media posts.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, May 31, 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Malaika Arora is a fashion icon and there is no denying it. However, she if often trolled for her choices in life, recently, the star opened up about being a focal point of people's opinions.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Malaika said that she is unfazed by the trolls, in fact, she has made her career out of being criticised. “Everybody works very hard and puts in loads of efforts to make their brand, and nobody is looking for a short cut. But, if you see my entire trajectory, I’ve made a career out of being criticised and trolled for my choices, for the person that I am, what I wear, for everything. So, it has been a part of my entire career, and hence, I’m very I’m immune to it," she said.

Furthermore, she revealed that she chooses to maintain silence over negative comments on her social media posts. Explaining her reason, she said she does not feel the need to engage with trolls. However, if someone attacks her or her loved ones, she will address it.

"I won’t waste my time, energy, my breath and my sanity. I don’t think it’s worth it. I’ve got other things to do and worry about. I don’t need to justify anything to anyone whether it’s my personal or professional life; I don’t owe anybody an explanation," added Arora.

Meanwhile, Malaika, who has been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, has called it quits. However, the duo are yet to respond.

