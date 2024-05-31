Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Break Up After Dating For Nearly 5 Years: Report

Arjun Kapoor and Malika Arora | Instagram

Actor Arjun Kapoor and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. The two often give a glimpse of their relationship on social media. Despite having an age gap of 12 years, the duo had set an example that love could stand against all odds. However, there is sad news for their fans as they have respectfully parted ways.

According to Pinkvilla, Arjun and Malaika's relationship has run it's course. A source informed the portal that they will deal with the situation in an 'extremely dignified manner'. “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other's hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship,” shared the source.

Reportedly, they had a 'long, loving and fruitful relationship' that has unfortunately run its course now. Both are now in cordial terms and respect each other. They are also expecting people to give them 'space' at this moment.

Arjun reportedly began dating Malaika in 2018. The duo sparked relationship rumours after they attended a fashion show together back then. On Malaika’s 45th birthday, they confirmed their relationship and also made it official on social media.

The two began spending time with each other's families.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be next in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. He will be playing an antagonist in the film. The actor will also be a part of No Entry 2, directed by Anees Bazmee. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.

On the other hand, Malaika is busy with multiple brand endorsements.