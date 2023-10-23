Arjun Kapoor Wishes 'Baby' Malaika Arora With Loved-Up Photo On Birthday: 'Will Always Have Your Back' | Photo Via Arjun Kapoor's Instagram

Malaika Arora celebrates her 48th birthday on Monday. The actress has now received a special wish from her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, on his social media handle.

The Ishaqzaade actor took to his Instagram handle and shared an unseen picture with Malaika. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Baby !!! This picture is us, You bring the smile, the joy, the light & I’ll always have your back even thru the chaos…"

Reacting to the photo, Malaika commented, "Love u." The duo's photo features Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's star-studded pre-wedding bash in Mumbai, which took place in 2022.

The photo shows Arjun looking dapper as ever in a black embellished kurta pajama set. Malaika, on the other hand, wore an ivory lehenga from Manish Malhotra's clothing label.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Arjun and Malaika had ended their relationship; however, the couple stepped out for a romantic lunch date, ending all speculations about their breakup.

Earlier today, Malaika shared photos from her birthday celebrations and wrote, "As the sun sets on another year & I turn 48, ( in my favourite bathrobe ) I am grateful for the peace, my people and my calm that has been my companion throughout this journey. Sitting here, each moment feels like a gentle whisper, guiding me towards self-discovery and inner strength.

Malaika added, "Here's to the soothing whispers of the breeze, the mesmerizing sunsets that reflect the promise of new beginnings, and the warmth of the people who have made my life beautiful."

"Once again, grateful for the life I have got to live so far and hopeful for the life ahead. Happy birthday to me!," she wrote.

