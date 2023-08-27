Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Spotted For FIRST Time Amid Breakup Rumours

By: Bhavdeep Kang | August 27, 2023

Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora finally quashed all rumours of breakup as they stepped out together on Sunday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Malaika and Arjun were seen enjoying a cosy lunch date in the city

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Malaika looked like a breath of fresh air in a white romper

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Arjun, on the other hand, went for an all-black look

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Since the past few days, rumours had gone viral that Arjun and Malaika have parted ways after dating for more than 2 years

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Both of them refrained from commenting on the breakup reports, but with their Sunday lunch date, they clearly shut all the rumourmongers

Photo by Varinder Chawla

It was also reported that Arjun was now seeing influencer Kusha Kapila, and that was the reason behind his alleged breakup with Malaika

Photo by Varinder Chawla

But Kusha too dismissed the rumours, calling them baseless

Photo by Varinder Chawla

