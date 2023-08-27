Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Spotted For FIRST Time Amid Breakup Rumours

By: Bhavdeep Kang | August 27, 2023
Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora finally quashed all rumours of breakup as they stepped out together on Sunday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Malaika and Arjun were seen enjoying a cosy lunch date in the city
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Malaika looked like a breath of fresh air in a white romper
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Arjun, on the other hand, went for an all-black look
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Since the past few days, rumours had gone viral that Arjun and Malaika have parted ways after dating for more than 2 years
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Both of them refrained from commenting on the breakup reports, but with their Sunday lunch date, they clearly shut all the rumourmongers
Photo by Varinder Chawla
It was also reported that Arjun was now seeing influencer Kusha Kapila, and that was the reason behind his alleged breakup with Malaika
Photo by Varinder Chawla
But Kusha too dismissed the rumours, calling them baseless
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!