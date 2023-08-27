Sunny Deol Throws Gadar 2 House Party In Mumbai; Brother Bobby, Sons Attend

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 27, 2023

Sunny Deol is currently basking in the success of his blockbuster Gadar 2

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actor has been partying with his friends and family since days now and he has all the reasons to celebrate

Photo by Varinder Chawla

On Saturday night too, he threw a house party for his family and close friends

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sunny was seen posing with his brother Bobby Deol

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sunny's sons Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol also celebrated their father's success

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Arjun Bijlani attended the bash with his wife Neha Swami

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Several other guests were seen arriving with gifts and flowers for the man of the hour

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim attended the party with his wife Shano

Photo by Varinder Chawla

